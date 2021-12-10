Morgan Stanley Acquires 109,437 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

PRCH stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,300 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

