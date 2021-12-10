Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.91

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.91 and traded as low as $72.86. Moog shares last traded at $72.86, with a volume of 404 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.29 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

About Moog (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

