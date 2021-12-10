Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,376 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

