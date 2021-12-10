Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,486. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.25.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.