Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

MODN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,523. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

