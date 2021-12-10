Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 68,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,846,396 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

