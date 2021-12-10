MktCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $29,353.94 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. One MktCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MktCoin has a total market cap of $29,353.94 and $1,077.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.78 or 0.08513713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00078813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,438.08 or 0.99929598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002776 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

