Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.

NYSE:MCW opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 82.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

