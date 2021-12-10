Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) vs. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Financial Comparison

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Onto Innovation and Mirion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Onto Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $101.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Mirion Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.70%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Onto Innovation.

Risk and Volatility

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Onto Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and Mirion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 16.08% 12.66% 10.88% Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onto Innovation and Mirion Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $556.50 million 8.44 $31.02 million $2.33 40.91 Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 32,847.55 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Mirion Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Mirion Technologies

