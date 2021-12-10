Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,836,000.

AEye stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. AEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AEye in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AEye in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

