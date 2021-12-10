Minot Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,947. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $665.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.