Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $242.90 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $157.83 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.74.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

