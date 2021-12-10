Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

