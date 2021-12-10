Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,496,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter worth about $1,838,000.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.20 and a beta of 1.43. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

