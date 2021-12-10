Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average of $176.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $202.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

