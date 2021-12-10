Millennium Management LLC Purchases 17,091 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 223.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in St. Joe by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter worth $5,927,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in St. Joe by 37.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

