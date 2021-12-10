Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after purchasing an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 864,719 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $87.31 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

