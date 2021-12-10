Millennium Management LLC Buys 3,872 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 701,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

