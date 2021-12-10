Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 13.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 76.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.89 million, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 2.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

GRWG has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

