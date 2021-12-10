Michele Buck Sells 5,000 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $895,600.00.

Hershey stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

