Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $22,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $22,875.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 520 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $7,020.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Kent Robinson sold 980 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $13,230.00.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

