MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw Sells 1,200 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.23. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

