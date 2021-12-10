Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 120,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,600. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

