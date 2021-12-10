Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,482,310 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02. The company has a market capitalization of £27.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.64.

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

