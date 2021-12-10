Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will report earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total transaction of $720,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,770. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAB opened at $324.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 349.33 and a beta of 0.33. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.