Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MMSI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. 2,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,681. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

