MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

MKKGY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $50.80. 25,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

