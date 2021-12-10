Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.