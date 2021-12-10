Megacoin Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $197,834.20 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00318140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,767,637 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

