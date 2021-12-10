MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on MD. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 241,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

