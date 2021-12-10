Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Medifast has increased its dividend payment by 213.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medifast to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Medifast stock opened at $200.23 on Friday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $183.46 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

