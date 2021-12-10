Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 820,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 36,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

