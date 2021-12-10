McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.35 to $22.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.33. McKesson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $22.350-$22.950 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.76. 22,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,362. McKesson has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $232.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.