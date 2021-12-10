McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of McKesson worth $44,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $232.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

