McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.17. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 58,879 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$523.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

