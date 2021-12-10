McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.36

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.17. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 58,879 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$523.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.