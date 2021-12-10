McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

