MBL Wealth LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $3,180,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 36.75.

Lucid Group stock traded up 1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 37.71. 1,024,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,946,234. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 9.88 and a 52-week high of 64.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 37.47.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

