MBL Wealth LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,272,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,663. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

