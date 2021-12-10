MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 441,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,591,211. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

