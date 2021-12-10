MBL Wealth LLC Invests $7.15 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 219,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for approximately 2.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,170,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

PJAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,427. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

