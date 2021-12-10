MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Bandwidth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bandwidth by 197.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 182.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.26. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,888. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.