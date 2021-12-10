MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Gap Up to $71.30

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.30, but opened at $73.66. MaxLinear shares last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 747 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -475.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742 over the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after buying an additional 484,521 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 83.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after buying an additional 158,812 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 143.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth about $450,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

