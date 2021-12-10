Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 7391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $616.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

