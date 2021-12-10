Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.63. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2,317 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
