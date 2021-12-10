Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.63. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 2,317 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 2,940.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth $365,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

