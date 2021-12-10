Mask Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $125.86 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $12.38 or 0.00025298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $360.68 million and approximately $125.86 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

