Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $94.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.77.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

