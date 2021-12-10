Martin J. Wygod Buys 8,000 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FORA stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Forian by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 331,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forian by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 879,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter valued at about $10,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forian by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forian in the second quarter valued at about $3,106,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

