Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marqeta by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Marqeta by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Marqeta by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 108,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,898,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,166. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

