Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

MAKSY opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

