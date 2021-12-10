Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00.

STEM stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stem by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

